1,189 samples tested positive for variants

RTPCR tests did not miss U.K., Brazil, South Africa and Double Mutant variants: Ministry

The Health Ministry on Friday said that so far 1,189 samples had tested positive for variants of concern for SARS CoV-2 in India. These include 1,109 samples with U.K. variants; 79 samples with the South African variant and 1 sample with the Brazil variant.

The Ministry said the RTPCR tests being used in India did not miss the U.K., Brazil, South Africa and Double Mutant variants.

“Indian Genomic Consortium for COVID-19 has shared the genome sequencing data with States multiple times and has so far processed more than 13,000 samples,” noted the release.

Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Friday noted that the Department of Pharmaceuticals and NPPA were continuously monitoring the production of Remdesivir.

“The production has gone up from 28 lakh vials per month to 41 lakh vials per month during the last week,” he said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday reviewed the preparedness of the AIIMS, Delhi, in the light of recent surge of cases in the Capital.

COVID-appropriate behaviour was the biggest social tool to break the transmission chain, said the Minister

“We defeated the virus when we did not know much about it and we can do it again,” said Dr. Vardhan.