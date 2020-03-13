National

112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative for coronavirus

In this handout photo provided by ITBP, a Chinese boy undergoes screening tests for the deadly novel coronavirus at an ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi, Sunday, March 1, 2020. A group of 112 people which includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated from China’s Wuhan on Feb. 27, 2020.

“After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus,” an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said.

All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said.

All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China.

“Today is the 16th day of their quarantine,” he said.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief S S Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, he said.

