₹111 cr. infrastructure investment projected by 2025

The final report on a National Infrastructure Pipeline, submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, projects infrastructure investment worth ₹111 lakh crore between 2020-2025, using both government and private funding.

This is an increase from the ₹102 lakh crore worth of projects outlined by the summary report on the pipeline, presented by a Finance Ministry task force in December.

Projects worth ₹44 lakh crore are already under implementation while projects worth ₹33 lakh crore are at the conceptual stage and projects worth ₹22 lakh crore are still under development, according to an official statement. Priority sectors include energy (24%), roads (18%), urban infrastructure (17%) and railways (12%).

The Centre and the States, with 39% and 40% of capital expenditure burden, are expected to have almost equal share in implementing the NIP, followed by the private sector with 21%.

The final report has also suggested various ways to finance the NIP, including through corporate and municipal bonds, Development Financial Institutions specifically for the infrastructure sector, and faster monetisation of land and infrastructure assets.