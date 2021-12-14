11 States, one Union Territory have boundary disputes, says Centre

New Delhi

14 December 2021 17:35 IST

Occasional incidents of violence reported from some of the areas, Lok Sabha told

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has informed the Lok Sabha that 11 States and one Union Territory have boundary disputes between them and “occasional protests and incidents of violence are reported from some of the disputed border areas”.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply: “There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Andhra Pradesh-Odisha, Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram.”

The reply said some matters related to division of assets are pending between Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Bihar-Jharkhand.

Advertising

Advertising

“The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-State disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Central Government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding.”