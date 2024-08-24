Eleven fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested on Friday (August 23, 2024), by the Sri Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.

The 11 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam on August 22. They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing 41 nautical miles southeast of Kodiakarai and arrested on the charge of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base.

The arrested fishermen were identified as S. Nagarathinam (23), R. Prakash (35), K.Sundandira Sundar (32), S. Anandavel (32), R. Chandru (23), V. Ramesh (47), K. Sanjay (23), from Akkaraipettai, K. Sivaraj (45), M. Varshan (19), V. Suman (25), from Nambiyar Nagar, and M. Rajendran (45). They hailed from Akkarapettai, Nambiar Nagar and Puthiyakallar.

