ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam

Updated - August 25, 2024 03:05 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 09:28 am IST - Nagapattinam

The Sri Lankan Navy cited the reason as trespassing; boat has been seized and taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Base.

The Hindu Bureau

Arrested Nagapattinam fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Eleven fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested on Friday (August 23, 2024), by the Sri Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.

The 11 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam on August 22. They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing 41 nautical miles southeast of Kodiakarai and arrested on the charge of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu on poaching charge

The arrested fishermen were identified as S. Nagarathinam (23), R. Prakash (35), K.Sundandira Sundar (32), S. Anandavel (32), R. Chandru (23), V. Ramesh (47), K. Sanjay (23), from Akkaraipettai, K. Sivaraj (45), M. Varshan (19), V. Suman (25), from Nambiyar Nagar, and M. Rajendran (45). They hailed from Akkarapettai, Nambiar Nagar and Puthiyakallar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US