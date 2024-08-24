GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam

The Sri Lankan Navy cited the reason as trespassing; boat has been seized and taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Base.

Updated - August 25, 2024 03:05 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 09:28 am IST - Nagapattinam

The Hindu Bureau
Arrested Nagapattinam fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

Arrested Nagapattinam fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Eleven fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested on Friday (August 23, 2024), by the Sri Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.

The 11 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam on August 22. They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing 41 nautical miles southeast of Kodiakarai and arrested on the charge of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu on poaching charge

The arrested fishermen were identified as S. Nagarathinam (23), R. Prakash (35), K.Sundandira Sundar (32), S. Anandavel (32), R. Chandru (23), V. Ramesh (47), K. Sanjay (23), from Akkaraipettai, K. Sivaraj (45), M. Varshan (19), V. Suman (25), from Nambiyar Nagar, and M. Rajendran (45). They hailed from Akkarapettai, Nambiar Nagar and Puthiyakallar.

