11-member Cong. panel to plan I-Day celebration

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday constituted an 11-member committee, under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to plan and coordinate the year-long 75th Independence Day celebrations. The panel includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Mr. Wasnik has been made the convenor. A.K. Antony, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Pramod Tiwari, Pradyut Bordoloi, Mullappally Ramachandran and K.R. Ramesh Kumar are also in the committee.

In the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government celebrating Amrit Ka Mahotsav to mark the 75th Independence Day, the Congress move is seen as a step to reclaim its political legacy of leading the freedom movement.

A.K. Antony, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Pramod Tiwari, Pradyut Bordoloi, Mullappally Ramachandran, K.R. Ramesh Kumar.


