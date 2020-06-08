11 Labour Ministry officials test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI

08 June 2020 14:15 IST

Eleven officials, including a joint secretary, of the Union Labour and Employment Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, Ministry sources said on Monday.

The officials work at the offices at Shram Shakti Bhawan here and they were closed for sanitising on June 4 and June 5, a source said.

Another source stated that the floor of Shram Shakti Bhawan that has the offices was closed on June 4 and June 5 and the whole area had been “deeply sanitised” by staff of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, which operates under the Labour Ministry.

Since some of the officials who tested positive were working in Labour and Employment secretary Heeralal Samariya’s office, he was also tested and was found negative, the source said, adding that additional tests would be conducted.