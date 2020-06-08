11 Labour Ministry officials test positive for COVID-19

Eleven officials, including a joint secretary, of the Union Labour and Employment Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, Ministry sources said on Monday.
The officials work at the offices at Shram Shakti Bhawan here and they were closed for sanitising on June 4 and June 5, a source said.
Another source stated that the floor of Shram Shakti Bhawan that has the offices was closed on June 4 and June 5 and the whole area had been “deeply sanitised” by staff of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, which operates under the Labour Ministry.
Since some of the officials who tested positive were working in Labour and Employment secretary Heeralal Samariya’s office, he was also tested and was found negative, the source said, adding that additional tests would be conducted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.