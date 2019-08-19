National

11 killed as container truck collides with state bus in Maharashtra’s Dhule

more-in

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 p.m. on August 18

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said on August 19.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 p.m. on August 18, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said.The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
death
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 10:20:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/11-killed-as-container-truck-collides-with-state-bus-in-maharashtras-dhule/article29131290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY