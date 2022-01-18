11 cities win Centre’s road challenge

NEW DELHI

They have been selected for pilot projects to make roads more pedestrian-friendly

Eleven cities have been selected as the winners of the Streets for People Challenge for their pilot projects to make roads more pedestrian-friendly, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Tuesday.

Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kochi, Kohima, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Udaipur, Ujjain and Vijayawada were selected on the basis of their pilot projects and would be given ₹50 lakh each as they scale up their proposals, the Ministry said.

Among the winning projects were Gurugram’s effort to pedestrianise markets and school zones with the involvement of citizens.

The Ministry also announced 10 winners of the pilot stage of the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge. The challenge was also started in November 2020 and included 70 pilot projects by 25 cities.

Among the winners were Bengaluru, which improved safety of an anganwadi centre with child-specific design standards; Hubbali-Dharwad, which started a shared pram service, priority seating for pregnant women 100 buses; and Jabalpur. Indore, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Rourkela, Vadodara and Warangal were selected as winners of the pilot stage.