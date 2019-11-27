1,025 transgressions by China in three years

There were 1,025 transgressions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the past three years, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Giving details of the transgressions, Mr. Naik said there were 273 in 2016, 426 in 2017 and 326 in 2018. For 2019, the information is being collected, he said. “No casualty has been reported,” he said.

Mr. Naik said there was no commonly delineated LAC in the border areas between India and China and there were areas along the LAC where both sides had differing perceptions of the boundary.

“Due to both sides undertaking patrolling along their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur,” he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha in response to a question from MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

The government is taking measures to ensure that Defence forces were in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges, he added.

Mr. Naik stated that during the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India, views were exchanged on outstanding issues, including on the boundary question. “There were talks on continued efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas and additional confidence-building measures,” he added.