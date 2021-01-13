102 people positive with U.K. variant of coronavirus, says Health Ministry

Country’s active caseload down to 2.14 lakh

The total number of persons found to be positive with the new U.K. variant genome stands at 102, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday and added that India’s active caseload had fallen to 2.14 lakh (2,14,507).

“The share of active cases in the total positive cases has shrunk to 2.04%. This is the lowest after 197 days. The total active cases were 2,15,125 on 30th June, 2020. A net decline of 2,051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The Ministry also said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to kick-start from January 16 is a massive country-wide exercise and will use the principles of people’s participation (Jan Bhagidari) and utilise the experience of elections (booth strategy) and the Universal Immunization Program (UIP).

“There will be no compromise of existing healthcare services, especially national programmes and primary health care, and no compromise on scientific and regulatory norms,” added the Ministry.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to healthcare workers and frontline workers, estimated at around three crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, numbering around 27 crore.

Daily numbers

India registered 15,968 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. “On the other hand, 17,817 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours and recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady fall in the active cases. The total recovered cases stand at 10,129,111, which translates to a recovery rate of 95.51%. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 99,14,604,” said the Ministry.

It added that 81.83% of the new recovered cases were concentrated in 10 States. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,270 and Maharashtra follows with 3,282 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded 1,207 daily recoveries.

Also 74.82% of the new cases are concentrated in seven States and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases with 5,507 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,936 new cases, while Karnataka reported 751 on Tuesday.

Seven States/UTs account for 70.30% of the 202 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 50 deaths. Kerala and West Bengal follow with 25 and 18 new deaths, respectively.