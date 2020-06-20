1,000 more Vande Bharat flights to bring back Indians: Hardeep Puri

NEW DELHI

20 June 2020 21:30 IST

Hopeful and confident on Air India’s divestment or disinvestment, says Civil Aviation Minister

There are plans to arrange over 1,000 more Vande Bharat flights to bring back Indians from around the world of which 70% will be operated by private airlines, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said on Saturday.

Under the first three phases of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India had operated 1,170 flights while various private carriers had flown 40 flights until June 18.

Air India will operate 300 flights and private carriers 750, Mr. Puri said at a press conference.

“The fares that the private airlines charge will not be market fares but will be predetermined comparable to what Air India and Air India Express are levying,” said Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation.

The Minister said a decision would be taken on the resumption of international flights based on several factors including lifting of airspace restrictions by various countries, quarantine norms and ease of travel within those countries for incoming passengers.

The divestment of state-owned Air India seems very much on the cards. Mr. Puri said, “I have never been as hopeful and confident on Air India’s divestment or disinvestment as I am now,” adding that he had always maintained that it was a first class asset.