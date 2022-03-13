100 days countdown in run–up to 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 begins

Demonstrations, workshops and seminars across the globe planned

File image of a Yoga session at Boat Club in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal inaugurated Yoga Mahotsav 2022, an event to commemorate 100 days countdown in the run–up to the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 on Sunday.

The International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign will focus on the theme 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations till June 21 across the globe.

“For the first time to celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, it will demonstrate Yoga at 75 Heritage Heritage/Iconic cultural sites on June 21,” said the Ministry.

The programme includes Yoga demonstrations, workshops and seminars in India and across the globe.

The Ministry will propagate the benefits of using WHO mYoga App, Namastey App, Y-break App. Various people–centric activities and programmes will be launched on MyGov platform including photo contest, quiz, discussion, pledge, poll survey and jingle etc, noted the release.