100% cut-off for some courses in DU first list

70,000 students scored over 95% in CBSE Class XII exams

Delhi University (DU) on Friday released the first cut-off list for admission to various merit-based undergraduate programmes.

Continuing with the trend of setting perfect scores for admission, four colleges offering Science courses and five colleges offering Arts and Commerce courses have pegged the cut-off at 100%.

These colleges include Shri Ram College of Commerce for B.A. (Honours) in Economics and B.Com (Honours); Hindu College for B.A. in Political Science; Hansraj College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College for B.Sc (Honours) in Computer Science; Ramjas College for B.A. in Political Science and B.Sc (Honours) in Physics; and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College for B.Com (Honours).

Jesus and Mary College, which issues its cut-off list separately, has set the requirement at 100% for B.A. (Honours) in Psychology for candidates who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four scores.

The cut-off was expected to be higher this year with 70,000 students scoring above 95% in the CBSE Class XII exams, a spike from the 38,000 in 2020. The exams were cancelled this year owing to COVID-19 and results were calculated using a special formula based on past performances.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College pegged the cut-off at 100% for three courses — B.A. (Honours) in Economics, Political Science and Psychology. This year, the college has set the cut-off at 99.75% for the same courses.

As many as 70,000 seats across colleges are on offer. In previous years, the university has seen over three lakh applicants.

This year, of the over 2.6 lakh applicants, 2.29 lakh appeared for the CBSE exam. Of the total applicants, 1,15,928 are from Delhi.

The university said candidates can apply for admission under the first cut-off list between 10 a.m. on October 4 and 11.59 p.m. on October 6. Colleges will complete approvals by 5 p.m. on October 7 and the last day for payment of fees is 5 p.m. on October 8.

Second list on Oct. 9

According to a notice issued by the university, the second cut-off list will be declared on October 9 and the last day for payment of fees will be October 13. The university is scheduled to release up to five cut-off lists, with the admission process continuing till November 16.

The university has also made provisions for conducting special drives and special cut-off lists against vacant seats in colleges. Special drives are traditionally conducted to fill vacant reserved seats.

The admission process will be conducted through the UG admission portal.