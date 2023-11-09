ADVERTISEMENT

100 billion uses on, Aadhaar authentication down for over 54 hours this year

November 09, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Even though Aadhaar is used tens of millions of times a day, authentication failures amount to over two dozen hours this year, RTI data obtained by The Hindu show.

Aroon Deep

A PDS cardholder authenticates his fingerprint for receiving essentials at an outlet near Flower Market in R.S. Puram, here on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

For over 54 hours, Aadhaar authentication services were interrupted in 2023, representing a significant outage for the largest identity platform in the world. In a Right to Information response to The Hindu, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) revealed that delays in sending one-time passcodes by SMS, and ‘intermittent’ and ‘minor fluctuations’ in authentication were faced by Aadhaar servers for hours-long periods throughout the year till September, amounting to 54 hours and 33 minutes of disruptions.

Aadhaar authentications are key to how the 12-digit identifier functions: while a ‘card’ is typically issued to Indian residents, authentication to access services only happens when someone puts in their fingerprint or keys in an SMS passcode to access rations or verify their identity to access government services. 

Also Read | 11.5 crore PAN cards deactivated after missing deadline for linking with Aadhaar: RTI reply

The UIDAI did not respond to emailed queries on the downtime faced by its servers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authentication — which is used in other use cases like Aadhaar-enabled ATM machines and daily employee attendance at some government offices — relies on servers administered by the UIDAI and linkages with telecom operators, which may not always work when needed. Prolonged and repeated outages throw up uncertainty on the reliability of Aadhaar services when they are needed. Since Aadhaar was launched in 2009, over 100 billion authentications have taken place. 

How the personal data of 815 million Indians got breached | Explained 

Reetika Khera, an economics professor at IIT Delhi who has closely studied the identity programme for years, said that access and transparency issues on technical failures have long plagued Aadhaar. The data obtained by The Hindu “confirm that technical glitches are baked into the system,” Dr. Khera wrote in an email. “People are being punished and deprived of their entitlements on account of UIDAI’s incompetence,” she charged, citing fieldwork she was involved in where “server problems” kept cropping up. 

Dr. Khera said that the UIDAI should publish these outages for all to see on its websites. So far, information on server disruptions are only shared with agencies that have access to these systems to carry out authentications, as and when disruptions occur. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Aadhaar

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US