10 years of Swachhata campaign: PM Modi participates in cleanliness drive at a school

On this milestone of ten years for the Swachhata campaign on October 2, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated and engaged in a cleanliness drive with school children.

PM Modi urged citizens of India to participate in the cleanliness initiative to further strengthen the spirit of 'Swachh Bharat.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 program at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday (October 2) coinciding with the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, marking the completion of 10 years since the launch of one of the most significant mass movements for cleanliness — the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"On Gandhi Jayanti today, I became a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan with my young friends. I request all of you to become a part of the cleanliness campaign around you today. This initiative of yours will further strengthen the spirit of 'Swachh Bharat', PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy praised the BJP government's initiative, stating that over the past decade, millions of toilets have been built, leading to a significant reduction in open defecation and improved sanitation standards.

He emphasized that this mission goes beyond cleanliness; it aims to transform mindsets, promote hygiene, and create a sustainable future for everyone."As we celebrate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission on Swachh Bharat Diwas, we are reminded of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visionary initiative has transformed Gandhi Ji's dream of a clean and self-reliant India into reality. This nationwide movement for cleanliness has united millions in the mission for a Swachh, Sundar, and Samarth Bharat," Mr. Kumaraswamy wrote in apost on X.

"On this special day, let's honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and continue to follow PM Modi's path toward a cleaner, greener, and more resilient India. Together, we can achieve a Swachh Bharat for generations to come," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata party President J.P. Nadda and BJP MP Bansurai Swaraj also participated in a cleanliness drive today, as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign.

On August 15, 2014, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered a powerful message from the ramparts of the Red Fort, calling for cleanliness to become a national priority and urging citizens to join in this mission. This led to the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on 2nd October 2014, which embraced a 'whole-of-government' approach to make sanitation the responsibility of all.

