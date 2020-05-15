National

10 unions to protest against labour law changes on May 22

They will also send out a representation to ILO

Ten central trade unions said on Friday that it would stage a nationwide protest on May 22 against the changes in labour laws in several States.

In a joint statement, the unions said they would also send a representation to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the “violations being committed by the Government of India in regard to all the international commitments to labour standards and human rights”.

“Taking shelter under the umbrella of the COVID-19 pandemic, every day the government is taking one or the other decision to attack the working class and the common people..., who are already in deep distress and miseries in the midst of the lockdown...,” the statement said.

The suspension of a large number of labour laws for three years by Uttar Pradesh and the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to allow companies to “hire and fire” workers at will marked the second stage of anti-worker steps after Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab increased the daily working hours from eight to 12, the unions said.

The unions are the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress.

