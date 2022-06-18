10% of job vacancies in MoD to be reserved for Agniveers

The announcement was made after Mr. Singh chaired a meeting with the three Service Chiefs at his residence.

Amid continuing protests and violence against the new ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in Defence Ministry for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

The announcement was made after Mr. Singh chaired a meeting with the three Service Chiefs at his residence.

“The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU). This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen,” Mr. Singh’s office said on Twitter.

Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions, his office said adding, “DPSUs will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made.”

On similar lines, Ministry of Home Affairs too announced a decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers and also give three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, this upper age relaxation has been extended to five years for the first batch of Agniveers, it stated.

Earlier in the day speaking at the India Today conclave, Mr. Singh termed the Agnipath scheme as a ‘transformative reform’ and noted that several Government departments have announced priority in selecting Agniveers, upon completing of four years, for their recruitment processes and added that If they want to do any other work, then they will also be given the facility of loan at a cheaper rate.

Mr. Singh also stated that Agniveer is not just the name of bringing new recruits in the armed forces but they will also be given the same quality training that soldiers are getting today. “Training time may be short but there will be no compromise in the quality,” he added.

On Tuesday the Government announced the “Agnipath” scheme for recruitment of the youth in the armed forces for four years, after approval by the Union Cabinet and the age bracket for new recruits was fixed at 17 ½ to 21 years of age. This led to massive protests and violence across several states and late on Thursday evening the Defence Ministry announced a one time upper age limit relaxation for the recruitment process through Agnipath scheme for 2022 to 23 years citing the fact that it was not possible to undertake recruitment during the last two years due to the pandemic.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has said that training of first ‘Agniveers’ will begin in December 2022 and active service will commence in the middle of 2023.

The Government has said that the recruitment process will commence in 90 days and about 46,000 young men and women are to be taken in this year.