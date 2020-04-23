10 lakh claims under COVID-19 scheme settled in 15 days, says EPFO

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled over 10 lakh claims, including 6.06 lakh claims under the special COVID-19 pandemic withdrawal scheme, in 15 working days, the EPFO said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total amount of ₹3,600.85 crore had been disbursed in 10.02 lakh claims, of which ₹1,954 crore were for the COVID-19 claims, it said.

“Despite only one-third staff being able to work due to the lockdown, 90% of COVID-19 claims have been settled in three working days, setting new standards of service delivery,” the EPFO said.

It was on March 26 that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the special PF withdrawal scheme as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPF subscribers can withdraw up to 75% of the amount to their credit or three months of basic salary plus dearness allowance.