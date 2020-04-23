10 lakh claims under COVID-19 scheme settled in 15 days, says EPFO

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled over 10 lakh claims, including 6.06 lakh claims under the special COVID-19 pandemic withdrawal scheme, in 15 working days, the EPFO said in a statement on Wednesday.
A total amount of ₹3,600.85 crore had been disbursed in 10.02 lakh claims, of which ₹1,954 crore were for the COVID-19 claims, it said.
“Despite only one-third staff being able to work due to the lockdown, 90% of COVID-19 claims have been settled in three working days, setting new standards of service delivery,” the EPFO said.
It was on March 26 that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the special PF withdrawal scheme as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPF subscribers can withdraw up to 75% of the amount to their credit or three months of basic salary plus dearness allowance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.