10 Indians stuck in remote areas of quake-hit Turkey, but safe: MEA

February 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.

Analysis | A devastating quake in Turkey recalls the tragedies awaiting India

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkey.

India has already sent relief materials to Turkey in four military transport aircraft.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.