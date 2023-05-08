HamberMenu
10 Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally acquiring citizenship cards

The Indian nationals were found to have obtained the Nepali citizenship certificates on different dates from the district administration offices

May 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Of those arrested, seven were males, while three were females. Image for representation purpose only.

Ten Indian nationals, including three women, have been arrested in Kathmandu for allegedly acquiring Nepali citizenship cards illegally by producing fake documents, police said.

A Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office team apprehended the Indian nationals, all hailing from Bihar, from various parts of Kathmandu on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Regmi said.

Of those arrested, seven were males, while three were females. The Kathmandu Valley Police Office revealed their identities at a press conference at its office on Sunday.

The Indian nationals were found to have obtained the Nepali citizenship certificates on different dates from the district administration offices of Rupandehi, Bara and Parsa districts by producing fake documents, Mr. Regmi said.

Police said those arrested have lived in Nepal for a long time, some since as far back as 2006, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The arrests took place after a three-month-long investigation, and those apprehended were engaged in the business of making sweets and ran sweet shops in Nepal, MyRepublica newspaper quoted the police as saying.

Nepali citizenship certificates, voter identity cards, Indian passports and Aadhar cards were also seized from those arrested, police said.

The Indian nationals have been identified as Bharat Prasad Gupta, 55; Rahul Gupta, 30; Gyanmati Devi Gupta, 50; Gopal Gupta, 39; Ram Sundar Gupta, 44; Ram Prabesh Gupta, 43; Bharat Gupta, 46; Snehalata Gupta, 42; Mindevi Gupta, 49, and Rajesh Kumar Gupta, 52, all of them are from Bihar and currently reside in different parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

