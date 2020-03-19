10 % drop in death by accidents: Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that there had been a 10 per cent drop in death by accidents since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019.
In a written reply, and later during the question hour, he said he highest reduction in accidental deaths was reported in Gujarat (14 per cent), followed by Uttar Pradesh, which reported 13 per cent reduction.
Mr. Gadkari said Kerala and and Assam on the contrary saw an increase in accidents. Other States that have seen a reduction include Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.
The Motor Vehicles Act came into force in September last and imposed heavy fines on violations of traffic rules. Several States protested its implementation, including Gujarat, which later decided to implement it.
