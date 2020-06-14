10 die of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Telangana and A.P.

The death of five people with COVID-19 was reported by Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 86. With 176 new cases being recorded, the total number of positive cases in the State stood at 7,000.

With two more fatalities in East Godavari and Kurnool districts, the toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 84. In Telangana, three more people died, taking the total to 185, but the number of deaths was lower than the daily trend for the month so far.

The highest number of Karnataka’s new cases on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban at 42, followed by Yadagir with 22.

Three of the deaths were in Bengaluru Urban, while one fatality each was reported in Dakshina Kannada and Bidar. The patients who died in Bengaluru included a 57-year-old woman and a 50- year-old man, both of whom had fever. Another 60-year-old female patient with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) passed away. Besides this, the death of a 24-year-old male patient from Dakshina Kannada who had returned from Maharashtra was attributed to the virus. The fifth patient who died was a 76-year-old man in Bidar district.

In the biggest single-day spike so far, Andhra Pradesh reported 294 cases on Sunday and the case total crossed the 6,000-mark, the Health Department said.

The total number of positive cases stood at 6,152. The number of recoveries went up to 3,316, including 131 during the previous 24 hour-period. The number of active cases was put at 2,752.

Of the 294 new cases, two were foreign returnees, 39 migrant returnees and people of other States, and 253 local residents. For the first time, the single-day tally of local cases crossed the 200-mark.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched 4,974 as 237 more samples tested positive on Sunday.

Of these, 195 were from Greater Hyderabad, which had 82% of new cases. Of the remaining 42, 10 cases were from Medchal, eight from Rangareddy, five from Sangareddy, three from Mancherial, two each from Warangal Urban, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, one each from Medak, Sircilla, Adilabad, Siddipet, Yadadri, and Warangal Rural.

More COVID-19 cases might be detected as 50,000 tests were to be conducted in 30 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts, over the next 10 days.

Kerala reported 54 new cases and 56 recoveries on Sunday. Active cases stood at 1,340.

Of 54 new cases, 48 were diagnosed in people who had returned from abroad and other States. Of six cases of local transmission, three were health-care workers.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)