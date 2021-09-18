₹10 crore bids for Olympians’ javelin, boxing gloves

NEW DELHI:

The second day of the online auction of mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the price of sports gear of Olympic and Paralympic medal-winners reach ₹10 crore on September 18.

The e-auction on pmmementos.gov.in, which was started on September 17 and will go on till October 7, includes javelins of Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympics gold winner Sumit Antil that were gifted by the athletes to the Prime Minister. Both javelins started with a base price of ₹1 crore and received bids of ₹10 crore each as on September 18 evening. The asking price for the boxing gloves worn by 2020 Olympics bronze medal-winner Lovlina Boroghain also reached ₹10 crore, starting with a base price of ₹80 lakh.

A hockey stick signed by members of the Indian women’s team that placed fourth in the Olympics and the racket of bronze medal-winning badminton player P.V. Sindhu reached ₹9 crore each on the second day of the auction.

Among the 1,330 mementos being auctioned to benefit the Namami Gange Mission are portraits of Mr. Modi, replicas of buildings, many shawls and stoles and other small objects gifted to the Prime Minister. This is the third edition of the e-auction, with the last one conducted in 2019.