10 Central trade unions to burn copies of labour codes on April 1

The joint platform of 10 Central trade unions on Wednesday said they would gather to burn or tear up copies of the four new labour codes on April 1 as a part of their agitation against the four laws that subsumed 29 laws.

The unions launched a three-day protest on Wednesday to demand the withdrawal of the four codes, which were passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2020 and are expected to be implemented soon. They also demanded the repeal of the agriculture laws being protested against by farmers.

“While deploring the arrogant and negative attitude of the Modi government for not responding to the demand of trade unions of revisiting the codes, it was decided that April 1 would be observed as the nationwide day for burning/tearing up the four labour codes,” the unions said.

The unions that signed the statement were the INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and the UTUC.