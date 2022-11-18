  1. EPaper
10 bail and transfer pleas each will be heard everyday by all SC Benches before normal work: CJI

‘Every one of the 13 Benches of the top court will finish off their pendency before Christmas holidays,’ says CJI Chandrachud

November 18, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
According to Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, there are around 3,000 transfer petitions pending in the Supreme Court. File photo

According to Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, there are around 3,000 transfer petitions pending in the Supreme Court. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday, November 18, 2022, pressed the accelerator on hearing and disposing off pending pleas for bail and transfer petitions in the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice said that every one of the 13 Benches of the court currently functioning in the top court would hear 10 cases each of bail and transfer petitions first thing every morning and finish off their pendency before Christmas holidays start in December.

Explained | The clogged state of the Indian judiciary 

3,000 transfer petitions pending

Transfer petitions mostly relate to matrimonial and family cases. Litigants usually seek inter-State transfer of their cases. For example, a separated wife or husband may seek transfer of their divorce case to a court nearer to the place of their residence or the city where they work for convenience. These cases do not pose complicated legal issues but tend to pile up in the apex court. The uncertainty causes distress to litigants.

"There are around 3,000 transfer petitions pending here. Every one of the 13 Benches will take up 10 transfer petitions everyday. They will deal with 650 petitions every week. In five weeks, all the transfer petitions will be over," Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed the lawyers in the courtroom.

The CJI said the decision was taken in a Full Court meeting of all the Supreme Court judges.

The CJI said 10 bail cases would also be similarly taken up every day by all the 13 Benches.

"Transfer petitions deal with family matters and bail cases deal with personal liberty," Chief Justice Chandrachud explained.

The top judge said the regular cases on the day's list of each Bench would be taken up after hearing the 20 transfer and bail cases.

