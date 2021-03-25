10 addl. judges made permanent judges of Allahabad High Court

Appointments to address issue of large number of vacancies in higher judiciary

The Law Ministry on Wednesday notified the elevation of 10 additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges while another seven new additional judges were appointed to the country’s biggest High Court.

The Ministry also appointed two additional judges to the Karnataka High Court that has a strength of 62 including the additional judges.

The latest appointments are aimed at addressing the issue of large number of vacancies in higher judiciary that is often cited as one of the primary reasons for the delay in judicial decisions.

As on March 1, of the strength of 1,080 judges across 25 High Courts, there were 419 vacancies.

For example, the strength in the Allahabad High Court is 160 including 40 additional judges but the court was functioning with a strength of 96. Of the 64 vacancies until Wednesday’s appointments, 38 positions were for permanent while 26 posts were that of additional judges.

“The President, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution, appointed Justices Ali Zamin, Vipin Chandra Dixit, Shekhar Kumar Yadav, Ravi Nath Tilhari, Deepak Verma, Gautam Chowdhary, Shamim Ahmed, Dinesh Pathak, Manish Kumar and Samit Gopal, to be Judges of the Allahabad High Court,” said the Law Ministry.

It said Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi and Ajai Kumar Srivastava were appointed as Additional Judges of the court

Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin were appointed as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court for two years with effect from the date they assume charge.