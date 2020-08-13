1 lakh loans sanctioned for street vendors

Scheme targets 50 lakh beneficiaries

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said over 5 lakh applications had been received under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme for street vendors since it started on July 2 and 1 lakh loans had been sanctioned already.

Economic relief package

The scheme, which was a part of the government’s economic relief package announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, gives street vendors working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 to be paid back in one year.

The MoHUA statement said the scheme was meant to benefit 50 lakh street vendors across the country resume work after the lockdown.