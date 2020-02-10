One killed, three injured in Bihar road accident

A woman was killed and three others injured after a pick-up van carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened on NH 28 near Malti village under the jurisdiction of Phulwariya police station of the district, the police said.

Truck driver flees

While the pick-up van was carrying the passengers to Simariya from Madhubani, the truck was travelling to Samastipur from Simariya, a police officer said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot with the vehicle.

All the passengers of the vehicle were going to Simariya to take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of ‘Maghi Purnima’, the Station House Officer of Phulwariya police station, Jyoti Kumar, said.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Sujan Devi and she was a resident of Madhubani, the SHO said, adding, the injured persons were admitted to Ghriti Jiwan Hospital in Begusarai. The body has been sent to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, the SHO said.