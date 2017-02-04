₹19.5 crore in fake currency detected after note ban

About ₹19.5 crore in fake currency had so far been detected during the exchange and deposit of the scrapped ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes at banks following the November 8 decision to withdraw their legal tender status, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s provisional estimates.

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament on Friday that these fake notes included more than 1.44 lakh ₹1,000 notes and just over 1.02 lakh pieces of the withdrawn ₹500 currency notes.

The specified bank notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 were deposited at more than 1 lakh bank branches and were subsequently transferred to more than 4,000 currency chests and 19 Issue offices of the RBI, Mr. Meghwal said in a written reply tabled in Parliament.

“Verification of returned notes for counterfeit notes and accounting reconciliation is in process,” he said.

The Minister was responding to a query from 19 members of Parliament on whether the RBI or banks had received a ‘good quantity of fake notes of the said denominations during demonetisation period and achieved desired success in doing away [with] the fake currency notes.’

The Minister said that as of December 10, 2016, a total of ₹12.44 lakh crore of the withdrawn currency notes had been returned to the RBI and currency chests.

The detected counterfeit notes at ₹19.5 crore represent 0.0016% of this ₹12.44 lakh crore figure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cited the proliferation of counterfeit currency notes as one of the primary reasons for scrapping the legal tender nature of the old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes on November 8, 2016.

The total value of the withdrawn high-value currency notes that were in circulation on the day the demonetisation was announced was ₹15.44 lakh crore (with more than ₹8.58 lakh crore of this in ₹500 notes and the ₹1,000 notes amounting to about ₹6.86 lakh crore), according to Mr. Meghwal’s reply.