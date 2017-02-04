₹19.5 cr. of fake currency in scrapped notes deposited in banks

About ₹19.5 crore of fake currency in scrapped notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 was deposited in banks following the November 8 demonetisation decision, say Reserve Bank of India’s provisional estimates.

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament on Friday that these fake notes included over 1.44 lakh ₹1,000 notes and over 1.02 lakh ₹500 notes.

These specified bank notes were deposited at more than one lakh bank branches and were subsequently transferred to more than 4,000 currency chests and 19 Issue offices of the RBI. “Verification of returned notes for counterfeit notes and accounting reconciliation is in process,” Mr. Meghwal said.

The Minister was responding to a query from 19 MPs on whether the RBI or banks have received a ‘good quantity of fake notes of the said denominations during the demonetisation period and achieved desired success in doing away with the fake currency notes.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cited proliferation of counterfeit currency notes as one of the primary reasons for scrapping the legal tender nature of old ₹500 and ₹1000 notes on November 8, 2016.