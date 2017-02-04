‘Substantial progress in Manipur tripartite talks’

In a breakthrough in the ongoing economic blockade of Manipur, following the indefinite strike called by the United Naga Council, which has continued for four months now, the State government is likely to partially agree to the demands of the Naga body.

The Union Home Ministry, which held tripartite talks with the UNC and the Manipur government on Friday to find a solution to the ongoing blockade of two national highways, said “substantial progress” had been made.

More time sought

“Substantial progress has been made on the issues of economic blockade and creation of new districts. Some issues need more discussion at organisation level. Both the Manipur government and the UNC have asked for time. We will meet again on February 7,” Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, North-East, MHA, said.

The UNC was represented by its president Gaidon Kamei and his publicity secretary Shankhen Stephen, along with seven others. Both Kamei and Stephen were arrested last year and were in a Manipur jail.

Arrangements were made to bring them to Delhi to attend the talks.

An official familiar with the meeting said the breakthrough could be achieved as the Manipur government conceded to the UNC’s demand to partially roll back its decision to create seven new districts.

The official said the blockade would be lifted in the next two-three days.

Four-month blockade

The economic blockade imposed by the UNC, a conglomerate of Naga bodies, against the Manipur government’s decision to carve out seven new districts, has continued for over four months now.

The UNC operates under the patronage of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), with which the Government of India signed a framework agreement in 2015 to find a solution to the decades-old Naga issue.