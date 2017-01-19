‘Revise visa format to include crime record’

The Indian visa format should be revised to prevent individuals with a record of child abuse from entering India, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has said. She said on Twitter that she urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to change the visa application format.

“Have requested Sushma Swaraj ji to revise visa format so [that] foreign nationals with criminal record of child abuse don’t enter India. At present, foreign nationals do not have to declare their record of criminal prosecution. Have requested that Indian visa format include a declaration of criminal record,” Ms. Gandhi said . The comments followed reports of arrest of a foreigner in Hyderabad, who was uploading child sexual abuse material online.