‘Plane to Goa diverted due to low fuel’

A Goa-bound SpiceJet plane from here, which had Digvijay Singh among the passengers, was diverted to Mumbai inviting sharp reactions from the senior Congress leader who alleged the flight was “low on fuel” and he would think twice before taking the airliner in future.

However, the airline denied the Congress leader’s allegation of inadequate fuel in the aircraft and said the flight was diverted to Mumbai only due to congestion at the Goa airport runway.

“Spice Jet SG 141 Delhi to Goa diverted to Mumbai for lack of fuel because of air traffic congestion in Goa. Heard for the first time(sic),” Mr. Singh said in a tweet.

“Would think twice to take Spice Jet next time!,” he said in another tweet.

SpiceJet flight SG-141 Delhi-Goa was diverted to Mumbai due to air traffic congestion in Goa, the airline’s Spokesperson Tushar Srivastava said in a statement.

“The flight had adequate holding fuel and held overhead Goa airport for some time before being diverted to Mumbai,” he said.

