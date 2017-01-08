‘Fatwa against PM akin to waging war against nation’

A day after a cleric with close links to the ruling Trinamool Congress issued a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP leader lodged a police complaint stating that “such a statement against our Prime Minister” amounts to “attempting to wage war or abetting waging war against our nation.”

The complaint was filed by Ritesh Tiwari, secretary, West Bengal BJP, at the Jorasako police station in the city. Mr. Tiwari, in his complaint, said such remarks were against “national integrity” and urged the police to take action “according to law.”

On Friday, Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque, Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati, “offered a reward of ₹ 25 lakh to anyone who cuts off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s beard, shaves his head and smears him with black ink,” the complaint said. The cleric had blamed the Prime Minister for the problems faced by people for demonetisation.