National

‘Donations of electoral trusts not personal info’

Details of donations received by electoral trusts and their further distribution to political parties are neither personal information nor held by the Income-Tax Department in fiduciary capacity, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has said in an order aimed at ensuring transparency in electoral funding.

The Commission has directed the Income-Tax Department to make public the list of electoral trusts formed during 10 years since 2003-04 and whether they received Income-Tax exemptions.

A Division Bench of the Commission also directed the department to take views of these trusts on furnishing the details of contributions received by them which have been distributed to political parties.

The Bench said the CIC directive to disclose Income-Tax returns of the political parties became final as that was neither challenged nor reversed.

This means the details of contributions to political parties from electoral trusts are supposed to be disclosed.

Similarly, the financial resources of electoral trusts cannot be classified under any category of secrecy or be exempted under any clause of Section 8 of the RTI Act, the Bench held.

Hence, it said, the details of contributions received by the electoral trusts and distributed to political parties neither given in fiduciary capacity nor can be considered personal information. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 10:15:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/%E2%80%98Donations-of-electoral-trusts-not-personal-info%E2%80%99/article17089752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY