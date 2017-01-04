‘BJP may not name CM candidate for U.P. polls’

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has hinted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh without a “chief ministerial” face.

Mr. Singh, a former Chief Minister of U.P. and one of the prominent faces from the State in the NDA government, told a press conference on Tuesday, “many a time we have contested elections without a CM face. There is no challenge to the BJP in the State.”

“We don’t want to win elections by harming anyone,” he said.

Asked whether he would be projected as the chief ministerial candidate, he said, “Don’t I look good at the Centre? Who is a strong leader and who is not, it is for the people to decide.”

He said the party will project the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past two-and-a-half years.

On the ongoing family feud in the ruling Samajwadi Party, Mr. Singh said, “we do not like feud in any family but if the entire family is in power, then it is a matter of concern.”