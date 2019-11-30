Morning digest: Two killed in London knife attack, police shoot suspect dead; first phase of polling in Jharkhand elections begins, and more

A man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people on Friday in London, killing two in what police are treating as a terrorist attack, before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge, officials said.

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on November 30. The voting commenced at 7 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m., Election Commission officials said.

A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.

Growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September quarter hit a 25-quarter low of 4.5%, the government announced on Friday.

The lowest GDP growth in six years and three months comes as Parliament has been holding day-long discussions on the economic slowdown, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring the Rajya Sabha that the country is not in a recession and may not ever be in one.

Three youth were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague early on Friday evening, Dutch police said, adding that they were seeking a suspect. National broadcaster NOS said the attack could not immediately be attributed to terrorism.

A man who stabbed two people to death in London and injured three more on Friday before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack, had been convicted of an “Islamist terrorism-related offence”, The Times newspaper reported.

The Supreme Court on Friday took on record a confidential probe report filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 186 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Reacting to the GDP growth rate for the July-September quarter at 4.5%, a six-year low, announced on Friday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the figures were “completely unacceptable”, and pointed to a “palpable climate of fear” leading to this state of the economy.

A woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found in Hyderabad on November 28, was raped and killed, the police said. A truck driver and three cleaners were arrested. They planned to sexually assault her when they saw her parking her two-wheeler at Tondupally toll plaza on Wednesday evening.

Scrapping the free sand policy of the previous government, which is said to have boosted the mining mafia, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is attempting to regulate sand mining with a new policy. While industry and environmental activists have largely welcomed it, there are some concerns.

Top officials of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here who were part of the team that built Train18, later flagged off as Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been booked by the Vigilance Directorate of the Railway Board on charges of procedural flaws, railway sources said on Friday.

Without offering proof, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said actor Leonardo DiCaprio had funded nonprofit groups that he claimed are partly responsible for fires in the Amazon this year.

The government on Friday extended the date to December 15 for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on National Highways.