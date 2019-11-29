Morning digest: Trump says he believes Taliban wants a ceasefire, expert panel bars release of Bhopal tragedy research findings, and more

Donald Trump makes surprise Afghanistan visit, believes Taliban wants a ceasefire

President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced the U.S. and Taliban have been engaged in ongoing peace talks and said he believes the Taliban wants a ceasefire.

Expert panel bars release of Bhopal tragedy research findings

An expert committee explicitly barred the publication of the findings of a research study that said babies born to women — who as children were exposed to the 1984 gas leak in Bhopal — were significantly more likely to have “congenital malformations” than those born to women unexposed to the gas.

Woman veterinarian killed, set afire in Telangana

A 27-year-old veterinarian on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad was abducted and burnt alive by unidentified persons at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, 60 km from here in Telangana, late on Wednesday.

Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister; 6 Cabinet Ministers take oath

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister on Thursday in front of a packed Shivaji Park, the iconic grounds where his father late Bal Thackeray was cremated.

Boris Johnson replaced by ice block in TV debate on environment, Conservatives cry foul

British broadcaster Channel 4 represented Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment on Thursday, prompting his Conservative Party to complain this broke impartiality rules.

Facebook works to restore access after Thanksgiving Day outage

Facebook Inc said it was working to restore access on Thursday to its users after issues with its central software systems triggered an outage in its family of apps including Instagram on the busy Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in New Delhi on two-day visit, to meet PM Modi on November 29

Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who on Thursday arrived in New Delhi on his maiden state visit abroad, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra at noon Friday. He will later call on President Ram Nath Govind, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

WhatsApp spying issue: No interception, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday parried questions on whether the government or any of its agencies had bought the spyware Pegasus from Israeli company NSO Group. Responding to specific questions from the Opposition, the Minister told the Rajya Sabha that there had been “no unauthorised interception” as far as he knew.

DMK moves Supreme Court on local body elections in Tamil Nadu

The DMK on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities to carry out delimitation, reservation and rotational process before issuance of election notification for local body polls, taking into consideration the five new districts carved out in the State.

Coach Emery reaches breaking point as Arsenal crash in Europa League

Unai Emery's future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt on Thursday when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt. Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club's worst run since 1992.

Maharashtra | This MVA pot has something for everyone

The underpaid Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers who drive all the health initiatives on the ground have a glimmer of hope in the common minimum programme (CMP) announced by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Thursday.