Morning digest: Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM, ISRO's Cartosat-3 to be launched today, and more

Capping a day of extraordinary and swiftly changing political developments, leaders of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress met Maharahstra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Tuesday to stake claim to form the next government, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.

Speaking on the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that it was an “affront” to the victims and their families that the perpetrators have still not been convicted.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised downwards its growth projection for the second quarter of the current financial year to 4.7% and the full-year growth estimate to 5.6%, it announced on Tuesday.

Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai and five of her associates aborted their attempt to visit the Sabarimala temple and head back to Pune on Tuesday after a futile effort to get the police to offer them protection.

Militants attacked the Union Territory administration’s first public outreach programme after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and killed a sarpanch and a government officer in Anantnag.

Advanced earth observation satellite Cartosat-3, which is due to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR at Sriharikota in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning, will have the `sharpest eye' of civil remote sensing satellites in the world. It will be carried by PSLV-C47. Thirteen small satellites of two U.S. customers will be the secondary payloads.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would introduce major changes in the pattern of question papers for classes 10 and 12 by 2023 to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking among students.

Paris St Germain scored two late goals in the space of three minutes to battle back for a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and secure top spot in Group A at the Santiago Bernabeu.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday welcomed the developments in Maharashtra and said she was happy that the State was showing the way. Speaking at an event in the West Bengal Assembly, Ms. Banerjee said she had heard about freedom at midnight, “not government at midnight.”

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday took a dig at his successor Narendra Modi for his remarks hailing the Constitution, saying “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” and the way the Centre had behaved in Maharashtra it was not certain that constitutional norms were safe.

The House Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday it would begin hearings on December 4 in the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump - inviting the US president and his lawyer to attend.

Congress leaders on Tuesday took to social media to claim that the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister vindicated the party’s stand about numbers and asked the BJP to apologise.