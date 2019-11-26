Morning digest: IS member from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan, SC verdict on Maharashtra floor test today, and more

IS member from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan

Security agencies claim to have identified at least one Indian woman among more than 600 Islamic State fighters and affiliates, who have surrendered before the Afghan authorities over the past 10 days.

J&K leaders refuse to sign release bonds

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has opened channels of communication with 32 detained political prisoners of the regional parties, but put riders on their release. Meanwhile, two leaders, Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Front’s Hakeem Yaseen and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mohammad Ashraf Mir, were released on Monday, indicating a move to release the leaders in a phased manner.

SC order today on Maharashtra floor test issue

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass an order on Tuesday on the question of holding a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. “We will give our order at 10.30 a.m. tomorrow [November 26],” said Justice N.V. Ramana, who led the Bench.

BJP wanted electoral bonds without serial numbers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pitched for greater anonymity for donors of electoral bonds, according to a letter sent by party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in August 2017 when the scheme was being drafted. This letter was obtained by activist Lokesh Batra through a Right to Information application.

Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal

London’s transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber’s operating license over concerns about impostor drivers, with the ride-hailing company vowing to appeal the decision as it struggles to secure its future in the British capital.

3.7% food samples found unsafe, 15.8% sub-standard, says regulator

Data released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on enforcement of norms has noted that 3.7% of the samples collected and analysed were found unsafe, 15.8% sub-standard and 9% samples had labelling defects.

Pakistan fires mortar shells on forward posts along LoC in Jammu, Poonch districts

The Pakistan army on Monday fired mortar shells on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts, an official spokesman said.

JNU offers another partial rollback of fee hike

The High Level Committee (HLC), set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Administration to discuss the Revised Hostel Manual and hostel charges as approved by the Executive Council (EC) on 13 November, on Thursday recommended that the utility and service charge be brought down from ₹ 2000 per month to ₹ 1000 a month for all students.

NCP pulling out all the stops to bring Ajit Pawar back

Despite his revolt against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and his being sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, the NCP has yet not given up its attempts to bring Ajit Pawar back to the party.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis clears ₹5,380 cr for farmers’ relief

Over 48-hours after he was sworn in under controversial circumstances, Maharahstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially took charge on Monday.