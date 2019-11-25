Morning digest: Democrats cheer landslide victory in Hong Kong polls, 46 NCP MLAs in Mumbai hotel stick with Sharad Pawar, and more

Even as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebel and new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar claimed that a new and stable BJP-NCP government would be formed, 46 MLAs out of the 54 newly elected lawmakers remained with the party till Sunday night.

Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP was “running away” from proving its majority on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly, and demanded an immediate floor test.

The Supreme Court on Sunday put on hold a plea for ordering a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly till it examined records that might shed light on what led Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and later swear him in as the Chief Minister on November 23.

The latest National Statistical Office (NSO) survey on sanitation debunked the claims of an open defecation-free or ODF India made by the Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat scheme, although it did record great progress in toilet access and use in rural areas.

Hosts Spain made light work of a youthful Canadian side to win the inaugural edition of the new-look Davis Cup and claim the team trophy for a sixth time, on Sunday. Fittingly it was Spain's talisman Rafael Nadal who sealed the triumph, beating 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-6(7) to rack up his eighth victory in eight matches during a gruelling week.

The Congress on Sunday expelled 10 veteran leaders in Uttar Pradesh on charges of indiscipline after they allegedly criticised the revamp of its State unit.

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, becoming the 18th candidate to join a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Newly elected members of the BJP Legislature Party on Sunday unanimously passed a motion congratulating Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Delhi High Court was informed by the prison authorities that it is not practical to permit conjugal visits for prisoners as rules do not provide for such facility and there is limited infrastructure available.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy's top civilian after losing confidence in him over his handling of the high-profile case of a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Sunday.