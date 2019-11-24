Morning digest: SC to hear Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine's plea today, voting begins in Hong Kong district council elections, and more

Supreme Court to hear Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine's plea at 11.30 a.m

A political combine of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena on Saturday moved the Supreme Court urgently in a joint petition against the “illegal usurpation of power” by the BJP in Maharashtra, leading to a “hurried and makeshift” swearing-in ceremony which installed Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

Maharashtra government formation | BJP never gave up, kept back channels open

The swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Saturday morning was the result of continuous back-channel efforts by the BJP once it was clear that the Shiv Sena was determined to break the three-decade-long alliance.

Maharashtra government formation | To prevent poaching, NCP moves it’s MLAs to a hotel

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) moved its MLAs to Hotel Renaissance in Powai on Saturday night to avoid poaching of its elected representatives. In a meeting in the evening, where 43 party MLAs were present party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said six were on their way to Mumbai and the party was in continuous touch with them.

Hong Kong elections: voters queue up early over fears of clashes

Hong Kong voters at some polling stations for district council elections were queuing up by the hundreds on November 24 morning, citing concerns voting could be halted later in the day after six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-controlled city.

Italian coast guard rescues 149 migrants from capsized boat

A crowded boat filled with migrants capsized in wind-whipped seas near a tiny Mediterranean island on Saturday, sending them tumbling into the water, said the Italian coast guard, which pulled 149 of them to safety.

Premier League | Manchester City battle back for crucial 2-1 win over Chelsea

Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 2-1 success over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, ending the Londoners' run of six straight victories and keeping Pep Guardiola's side nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

BJP-JJP compromised on ideologies to grab power: Selja

As Congress workers and leaders held protests against the alleged “anti-people” policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and in Haryana, the Congress’s State president Kumari Selja on Saturday asserted that the BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had both compromised on their ideologies in a bid to grab power.

Supreme Court favours quick floor tests

The time given to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis till November 30 to prove his majority in the House contradicts the Supreme Court’s orders passed in over the last two decades.

IND vs BAN second Test: Kohli, Ishant push Bangladesh further towards its doom

Placed second behind the Australian legend Don Bradman in the conversion rate of 50 to 100, India captain Virat Kohli scored his 27th Century against Bangladesh in the second Test of the series at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Beyond faith: The contentious issue of temple lands in Tamil Nadu

With the Madras High Court staying implementation of the order to regularise encroachments on temple lands, contrasting narratives have come to the fore. While one school of thought calls for handing over such lands to poor farmers, the other says legalising encroachments will only serve to embolden squatters