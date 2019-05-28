Morning digest: Rahul Gandhi insists on stepping down as Congress president, BIMSTEC heads invited to Modi’s swearing-in, and more

Forty eight hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met and analysed the party’s débâcle in the Lok Sabha election, there was no clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi would continue as party president.

Sources told The Hindu that there could be another CWC meeting later this week if Mr. Gandhi insisted on stepping down.

India has invited several heads of state, including those from the Bay of Bengal community (BIMSTEC) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

“Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the swearing-in ceremony. This is in line with government’s focus on it’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has come under intense pressure after Lok Sabha election results, with one of his Cabinet colleagues, Lalchand Kataria, reportedly resigning from his post and two others demanding a detailed review of the factors responsible for the ruling Congress’s humiliating defeat in the State.

With the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha poll, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday reiterated the organisation’s commitment to building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at an event at Udaipur in Rajasthan, Mr. Bhagwat said the RSS is committed to building a glorious Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Senior IPS officer and former Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Rajeev Kumar, on Monday sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking additional time of seven days to appear before the agency. On Sunday evening, a group of CBI officers arrived at his residence in South Kolkata and served a notice on him in his absence asking him to appear before the agency on Monday.

On the treatment of minorities by other parties, the Prime Minister is partly right and partly wrong. Wrong, because the insecurity amongst minorities is created largely by Mr. Modi’s own political supporters. Lynchings in the past few years and the fear such random violence creates are only the tip of this gigantic iceberg. Right, because when in power, most non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties have done little more than provide security. Now, the condition of feeling safe and secure must not be underestimated. Freedom from fear is important, and to live in the fear of being lynched only because you are a Muslim is a very real unfreedom indeed. Yet, political parties have not helped Muslims with their vikas. Some have even pampered the orthodoxy within their communities and have done little to bring them out of their ghettos. So, this secularism is partly fake because it has often meant tolerating minority communalism, and hobnobbing with the most selfish and conservative spokespersons of the multiple Muslim communities of India.

Sri Lanka is “99%” secure, President Maithripala Sirisena told select Colombo-based diplomats on Monday, and urged countries to lift the travel ban imposed following the Easter attacks.

“He [Mr. Sirisena] thanked the international community for the cooperation and assistance provided to Sri Lanka at this time of need and urged them to continue to provide economic assistance and lift the travel advisories issued to tourists,” according to a statement issued by his office.

European Union leaders and party officials plotted strategy on May 27 after European Parliament elections ended the domination of the main centre-right and centre-left parties and revealed an altered political landscape where the far-right and environmentalists stand as forces to be reckoned with.

French President Emmanuel Macron launched a flurry of meetings, ahead of a summit on May 28 where the 28-nation bloc’s Presidents and Prime Ministers will take stock of the results from elections that attracted the highest voter turnout in 20 years.

To further safeguard the interest of investors in listed debt securities, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened the disclosure norms for entities that have issued such securities.

In a circular issued on Monday, the capital market watchdog made it mandatory for such companies to disclose on their websites the schedule of interest and redemption obligations for the complete financial year.

Pakistan is one great team which can beat itself comprehensively. Experts over the years have not been able to comprehend the reasons for the under-performance of this maverick team.

Pakistan, perhaps, has its roots of self-inflicting woes from the inaugural Prudential World Cup league match in 1975 when it allowed the West Indies to recover from 203 for nine and chase down the target of 267.