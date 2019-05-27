Morning digest: Pakistan allows Sushma’s overflight on request, Centre may retain stance on J&K, and more

Islamabad made a rare exception for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meet in Bishkek last week, officials in Delhi and Islamabad confirmed to The Hindu.

A Muslim man was beaten by a group of men at Jacubpura in Gurugram on May 25 night after he was told to remove his skullcap and chant Jai Shri Ram. No arrests have been made so far.

Mohammad Barkat, 25, was returning to his shop around 10 p.m. on Saturday after offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Gurugram when a group of about half a dozen men allegedly accosted him outside a sweet shop and told him to remove his skull cap. “One of the men called me with an offensive word and told me that skullcap was not allowed in this area. When I told him that I was returning from a mosque, he slapped me. He also asked me to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram. When I refused, he threatened to feed me pork,” Mr. Barkat said. He had come to Gurugram earlier this month to learn tailoring.

During its previous stint, the BJP-led Union government wanted to involve the separatists in the Kashmir Valley in a dialogue process but on the condition that the latter acknowledged it publicly, a top government official told The Hindu.

The official said that carrying out a dialogue behind the curtains was not going to bear any result. The talks could not fructify.

The vacancy situation was exacerbated by legal battles over how to implement reservations in faculty hiring. In a controversial ruling in April 2017, the Allahabad High Court struck down the existing system which mandated that the unit for determining reservations was the university as a whole, not separate departments. Accordingly, in March 2018, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed educational institutions to start treating each department as a separate unit in their recruitment process. In many smaller departments, this translated to few or no faculty reservations and led to outrage, especially among Dalit and Adivasi communities. After the Supreme Court dismissed the Centre’s appeal against the High Court order, the government issued an ordinance in March 2019 to revert to the older system.

In a first, scientists have discovered the remnants of seawater dating back to the Ice Age, tucked inside rock formations in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Researchers from the University of Chicago in the U.S. made the discovery on a months-long scientific mission exploring the limestone deposits that form the Maldives.

A great deal has been already said and written on the spectacular victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), or rather Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general election, why he won, and why the Congress lost so badly. Still the results occasion surprise. Mr. Modi headed the government during a period of major job losses, a serious agrarian crisis, marginalisation of the minorities, and polarisation of society. And yet he was re-elected to power. What is the secret of his appeal to voters across class and caste?

The prospect of a “no deal” Brexit was fast becoming the central battle of the race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday, as Environment Minister Michael Gove became the latest candidate to declare.

Venezuela’s Opposition leader Juan Guaidó said on Saturday that he would send delegates to Oslo next week for the first meeting with representatives of President Nicolás Maduro’s government as part of a Norway-led mediation effort.

When the BJP Government assumed office in 2014, the Indian solar industry was on tenterhooks. The Ministry of Commerce had recommended anti-dumping duties ranging between ₹6 and ₹47 per watt of solar modules imported from China, Malaysia, Taiwan and the U.S., and the recommendation had to be only formally notified by the Ministry of Finance.

German fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber saw her hopes of a career Grand Slam ended by Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Kerber slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to 18-year-old Potapova, who was making her French Open debut.