Morning digest: PM Narendra Modi submits resignation, package bomb wounds 13 in France, and more

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected with a thumping majority, the process of putting in place the new government began, with Ministers of the Union Cabinet meeting and passing a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha and tendering their resignations.

The resignations were accepted and Mr. Modi has been asked to continue till a new government, again under him, takes charge.

Replacing candidates or denying ticket to long-term MPs paid rich dividends to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election, with the party winning a little more than 93% of those seats.

This election, the BJP replaced or denied ticket to 89 MPs.

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headed by incumbent Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to form a government for a fifth consecutive term.

A meeting of the newly elected BJD legislators is scheduled to be held on Saturday, and the new Cabinet is likely to be sworn-in on Monday, May 27, party officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which won 17 out of the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim, is all set to form the next government in the State but suspense remains over who will be the next Chief Minister.

SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling said party president P.S. Golay will head the government in the State.

“We had the right to know the circumstances in which he died. We don’t understand the politics. But it could be because of the elections that the facts were hidden from us. The way the Pulwama attack was politicised to seek electoral mileage, it seems the matter [friendly fire] was hushed up to avoid embarrassment to the government in election season,” says Sherawat’s father Sri Krishan.

Three Indians have died on Mt. Everest this week, as crowds of climbers added to the dangers of efforts to scale the world’s highest peak. Nihal Bagwan, a 27-year old from Pune, became the latest victim of an unprecedented rush on the Everest this season. Bagwan, part of a two-member expedition, reportedly died at Camp-IV on Everest on Thursday after being rescued from Balcony by four Sherpas.

Al-Qaeda affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) chief Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa who was killed by security forces in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday, was tasked to put together a group comprising Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, a top government official told The Hindu.

President Emmanuel Macron called a package blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of France's city of Lyon on Friday an “attack” after the device wounded more than a dozen people just two days ahead of the country's hotly contested European Parliament elections.

Police were hunting a man believed to be in his early 30s on a mountain bicycle who witnesses and security cameras saw in the area immediately before the explosion.

“I wanted to get away from cricket. Whatever happened around the team before that was immensely draining for me. Some of the things said were so far from reality that I felt ‘I need to step away from this madness for a while,’” she told ESPNCricinfo.

As of May 20, the kilogram joined a bunch of other units — second, metre, ampere, kelvin, mole and candela — that will no longer be compared with physical objects as standards of reference. The change comes after nearly 130 years: in 1889 a platinum-iridium cylinder was used to define how much mass one kilogram represented. Now, a more abstract definition of the kilogram has been adopted in terms of fundamental constants, namely, the Planck’s constant h, and the metre and second which already have been defined in terms of universal constants such as the speed of light.