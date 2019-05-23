Morning digest: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections begins, Brexit supporter Andrea Leadsom resigns, and more

India’s longest election is heading towards the grand finale. The fate of over 8,000 candidates who contested in 542 constituencies is expected to be declared on May 23. For the first time, voter verified paper audit trial (VVPAT) was used in every booth. As per the Supreme Court ruling, five VVPATs will be randomly selected from each Assembly segment and would be matched with the EVM numbers.

A few hours from the counting in 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal one question is intensely discussed. It is now evident that Left’s vote will switch to the right — which it has been over the last years — but would it be a landslide shift in 2019?

If the results of the last four Bengal elections — two Lok Sabha [2009 and 2014] and two Assembly [2011 and 2016] — are taken into consideration, a clear picture evolves which is absolutely ominous for the ruling Trinamool Congress [TMC].

The outcome of the Lok Sabha election in 38 constituencies and the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, which will be known on Thursday, may not only shape the future of the State’s principal political players — the DMK and the AIADMK — but also that of smaller parties.

Novel about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is its attempt to create not a political majority in the elections but a national one. This conflation allows it to turn the vote into a referendum about nationality. In the past, majorities were achieved arithmetically, by bringing together social groups not simply on an ideological platform, but by promising each some entitlement or share in power.

“I would say that we have postponed cleaning up the balance sheets of banks and NBFCs for a long time,” Ila Patnaik, Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), said.

“That should be a top priority because the economy needs healthy credit growth. What has been done so far has pretty much postponed the clean-up because while we have done Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), not too much has gone through it.”

Tata Motors Ltd. on Wednesday rolled out the ‘country’s first compact truck’, Tata Intra, in two variants — V10 and V20.

“With this national launch, we are filling an important gap in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) space and are bringing yet another game-changing product after our [highly] successful product Tata Ace,” said Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicle business unit, Tata Motors Ltd. “We are trying to replicate Tata Ace’s success story here,” he said.

Prominent Brexit supporter Andrea Leadsom resigned from British Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet on Wednesday, saying she could no longer support the government's approach after May's latest gambit to pass her Brexit deal backfired.

May resisted growing calls to resign on Wednesday, vowing to press on despite mounting opposition from lawmakers and even some of her own ministers to her latest Brexit gambit.

The shift in China’s position after a decade-long stalemate can be attributed to many reasons, the first being the changing geo-strategic dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and mounting U.S.-China tensions. Against this backdrop, China’s support for Azhar, whose organisation, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was already proscribed by the UN, would only have nudged India closer to the U.S. Second, the escalation by the U.S. of the matter in the UNSC would have compelled China to openly provide convincing reasons for its stand.

Fuelled by a passion for football, hockey Olympian Maneypanda Somaya is taking a new turn in life at 60. Recently retired as executive director from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, he is now learning to be an entry level football coach — when others his age, armed with professional expertise, may prefer a consulting role in the private sector.

The Kiwis have been consistent performers at the World Cup, but a trophy has proved elusive. New Zealand has reached the semifinals on six occasions, and in the last edition, made a terrific run to the final.

In the summit clash, against host Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, New Zealand was outclassed. The mighty Aussies posted a seven-wicket victory, shattering their neighbour’s hopes of clinching a maiden World Cup title.