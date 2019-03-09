Morning digest: Parties hail SC order on mediation in Ayodhya case, we want peace not war, says Imran Khan, and more

Political parties hailed the Supreme Court on Friday finalising a three-member panel to attempt a mediated settlement in the Ayodhya title case. Asked during a presser about the RSS’ immediate reaction to the SC order on mediation, joint general secretary of the organisation, Manmohan Vaidya said: “We have full faith in the judicial system and hope all the obstacles will be cleared and the temple constructed.”

The number of net jobs created in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the last four years stood at just 3,32,394, which is 13.9% higher than the base four years ago, according to a CII survey of more than one lakh companies.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his government would not allow Pakistan’s soil to be used for terrorist activities and that its focus is on economic development of the country.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on Friday claimed the Rafale documents were not stolen from the Defence Ministry and that what he meant in his submission before the Supreme Court was that petitioners in the application used “photocopies of the original” papers, deemed secret by the government.

The forest fire that erupted in Bandipur Tiger Reserve last month devastated hundreds of acres of pristine forest. R. Krishna Kumar and E.M. Manoj report on the mammoth effort that went into containing the fire and the need to upgrade fire-fighting capabilities.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to confer the nation’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The famous Italian team rarely bets on young talent, but it liked the look of 21-year-old Charles Leclerc. Does he have what it takes to succeed?

India fell short by 32 runs as Australia made it 2-1 to remain alive in the series.

Releasing the book titled Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, a compilation of Mr. Modi’s speeches, Mr. Jaitley said the Prime Minister in the past five years has shown his grip over a wide range of subjects and command over language.

The RSS in its annual report for 2019, lauded the steps taken by the current government on national security especially in the wake of the Pulwama incident, adding that nobody should take the country’s “tolerance as a sign of our weakness.” Equally strong words were used in speaking about the Sabarimala issue, a resolution on which will be considered and passed by the nearly 1,400 delegates in the next two days.

A well-written fast-paced revenge drama that scores high